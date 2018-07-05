The Yorkshire Post says: The twelfth man. Archbishop’s World Cup tweets

THOSE FOOTBALL fans too nervous to watch England’s dramatic World Cup win over Colombia were in illustrious company.

After the Archbishop of York took to Twitter to implore Gareth Southgate’s side to “keep your composure”, “simply play the ball” and to “score and stop playing with our nerves” in tweets that were, at times, more encouraging than the ill-tempered last 16 match itself, there was then silence from Bishopthorpe Palace as the game went into extra time and then the lottery of penalties.

England celebrate their World Cup win over Colombia.

And then an explanation. Perhaps England’s prayers were answered because Dr John Sentamu had retreated to his private chapel to “keep calm and keep thought for our youngest players!” It worked. The team – inspired by its seven Yorkshire-born players – won its first-ever penalty shootout at a World Cup and, with support from on high, there is now national belief in Southgate’s side thanks to their manager’s humility and the faith of an Archbishop who is an extraordinary 12th man.