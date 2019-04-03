The Yorkshire Post says: Theresa May asks Jeremy Corbyn to secure Brexit – will it work?

THE regret is that it has taken Theresa May nearly 1,000 days to reach out to Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to form some sort of Brexit consensus that can command Parliament’s support.

Time will tell whether this 11th hour approach will work as the Prime Minister seeks another short extension to Article 50 – cross-party co-operation has been virtually non-existent until now.

William Hague has warned that the Tories risk losing the support of young entrepreneurs.

It also appears to be contingent on both parties sanctioning Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement, which has already been defeated on three occasions, before coming up with a framework for future trade relations.

And then there is the reaction of the Tory party after the PM effectively conceded in her latest Downing Street statement that a no-deal Brexit is now off the table following a marathon meeting of Cabinet ministers which lasted seven hours.

For, by putting the onus on Mr Corbyn to end this impasse, Mrs May – already bereft of authority – risks alienating many of her Eurosceptics who will be deeply perturbed by the softening of the Government’s stance.

After all, these Tory divisions will become even more profound, possibly irrevocable, unless the party identifies, and agrees, a post-Brexit vision which actually resonates with contemporary society.

As such, Brexiteers – who have been outmanoeuvred – should take their lead from William Hague who fears that the Conservatives risk “losing the support of hopeful young people with ambitions, and cannot win elections without such people”.

Given that he had to pick up the pieces after the party’s landslide defeat of 1997, the question now is whether it is already too late for the Government to learn from electoral experience and start taking back control of the agenda. And this is assuming that Labour – and the EU – are willing to co-operate with Mrs May.