The Yorkshire Post says: Time to make Northern Powerhouse concept a reality

Ever since the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ concept was created by then-Chancellor George Osborne in 2014 as an attempt to rebalance the economy away from being dominated by London and the South East, arguments over whether the right policies were being enacted to deliver it have been well-rehearsed – while much of the urgency around the debate has been overshadowed by the continuing fallout from the Brexit vote.

But with a key conference in Leeds in February now set to outline plans for how it is envisioned the Northern Powerhouse will operate in the next five years, the importance of making the idea an economic reality has never been greater.

From securing more inward investment and helping companies to grow, to delivering devolution and transforming transport connections, it is time the North is given the opportunity to fulfil its potential as a place that drives business, skills and economic growth.