The Yorkshire Post says: Train of thought. At least one Tory MP does get it

AT last a Yorkshire-born Conservative MP who sees sense over transport. Neil O’Brien, a former Treasury and 10 Downing Street special adviser, says in today’s newspaper that “ultimately people want to see good, regular, reliable services”.

An opponent of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s controversial plans to downgrade the electrification of the Midland Mainline and trans-Pennine routes, he says, there’s a “naturally occurring bias” in Whitehall in favour of the capital because it’s staffed by “mainly young, London-based twenty and thirty-somethings who have got a particular view of the world”. The regret is Mr O’Brien, born in Huddersfield, represents a Leicestershire seat – and not one from his home county where such sage wisdom could do so much good.