The Yorkshire Post says: Trees are for life – Bettys boss and campaign legacy

THE proverb “from tiny acorns, grow mighty oak trees’ epitomises the groundbreaking campaign which Bettys & Taylors boss Jonathan Wild began nearly three decades ago when he pledged to replace trees that were burnt down in a horrific forest fire.

Over 28 years later, more than three million trees have been planted around the world and now, to mark this Yorkshire institution’s upcoming centenary, a new Trees For Life Fund is being launched.

It will see £100,000 grants made available to community groups across the county to support new planting projects as well as inform children about the importance of the natural environment – and why conservation is fundamental to their lives.

This takes the firm’s financial commitment since the scheme’s inception to over £3m and this altruism in action should, just like trees themselves, be cherished. For, without such generosity, Yorkshire – and the wider world – would be a much poorer place.