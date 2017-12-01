The Yorkshire Post says: Trump’s tweets insult Britain. President needs to build bridges

THERESA May is not the first Prime Minister to be publicly embarrassed by an American president – Margaret Thatcher was irked when Ronald Reagan did not give her advance notice of the USA’s invasion of Grenada in 1983.

Yet, while these two leaders settled their differences in private after a grovelling phone call from President Reagan, Donald Trump is an uncompromising and unconventional president who conducts international diplomacy via Twitter rather than statesmanlike debate and dialogue.

As such, his impromptu decision to retweeted a series of anti-Muslim videos posted online by far-right extremists from the UK was not just irresponsible – it was also insulting to Mrs May who has tried to help him to come to terms with his onerous global leadership responsibilities.

Just as British governments keep their counsel on America’s gun laws after each massacre, it’s not for President Trump to ‘goad’ the Prime Minister on social media when she has done more than most, as Home Secretary and Prime Minister, to stand up to extremism and terrorism.

By doing so, President Trump makes it harder to justify the decision to grant him a state visit. An occasion that should be a celebration of the ‘special relationship’ between Britain and the United States will inevitably be dominated by dissent.

Assuming he still comes here, presumably after another dressing down from Mrs May who said the retweeting was “the wrong thing to do” and that no member of her Cabinet would be so reckless, perhaps the best riposte is for the so-called leader of the free world to be greeted by those very special people from all faiths who contribute so much to the vitality to Britain’s multi-cultural society. In doing so, it might persuade President Trump that he should be building bridges rather than walls when not provoking hatred and bigotry.