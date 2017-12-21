The Yorkshire Post says: Trust the people over devolution. One Yorkshire’s resounding win

BY putting their trust in the people, the leaders of Doncaster and Barnsley Councils have been rewarded with an emphatic endorsement of the One Yorkshire devolution deal that they, and many others, have been trying to broker.

It is a significant vote of confidence. Not only did the landslide result exceed of 80 per cent of voters endorse this option over the Sheffield City Region model that takes effect next May, but turnout exceeded that of several national Parliamentary by-elections and South Yorkshire’s first two polls to elect a police and crime commissioner.

And, because the outcome was so clearcut, it makes it difficult for Sheffield and Rotherham Councils, and the Government, to ignore it – those polled believe that their future interests are best served by the whole county pooling its collective and considerable strengths, expertise and leadership.

It certainly means One Yorkshire advocates can move forward with greater confidence and build on this momentum when Dan Jarvis, the influential and much respected Barnsley MP, leads a Parliamentary debate on January 9. It will be interesting to see if other councils look to hold similar votes – Yorkshire simply can’t afford another year of devolution drift and dither if it’s not to lose vital ground to rival regions.

Equally the olive branch offered by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid does need to be explored further. Though he hinted that he would be amenable to Doncaster and Barnsley combining with councils in West, North and East Yorkshire if they so desired – the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ – it requires full agreement and could take years of haggling to achieve.

One sensible way forward is for the Sheffield City Region deal, which the Government is committed to, being the precursor to full Yorkshire devolution within two years. If agreement can’t be reached, put it to the voters – it’s their future prosperity, after all, that’s on the line.