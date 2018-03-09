The Yorkshire Post says: Turning the tide. Shame Minister over plastic

THANKS to Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II series, and the awareness-raising Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, the public have never been more aware about environmental matters.

Yet, given the success of charges for carrier bags, they want to do more and are becoming exasperated at the lack of Ministerial progress on the introduction of a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles – or the introduction of the so-called ‘latte levy’ to tackle the UK’s throwaway culture.

Though Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey drew laughs in the House of Commons when told litter louts ‘don’t be a tosser’, she’s not a stand-up comedian. And, in fact, it’s no laughing matter. She’s the lead Minister on this issue. If she won’t act, local communities – and councils – should shame her into action by introducing schemes of their own to start turning the tide.