The Yorkshire Post says: TV at its very best. The 60th anniversary of Blue Peter

BLUE PETER was not just the most popular children’s television programme ever.

It was a national institution that saw its presenters – and their pets – become household names. Unmissable family viewing that combined a spirit of adventure with practical tasks that inspired the catchphrase ‘Here’s one I made earlier’, all old episodes are to be digitised to mark the programme’s upcoming 60th anniversary.

Everyone will have their favourite moment – who can forget Yorkshire-born John Noakes climbing Nelson’s Column in a daredevil programme that would not be possible under today’s health and safety laws? – the lingering regret is that there’s no longer a place for a series like Blue Peter on the BBC’s mainstream channels.

A classic show that encouraged children to show their creative skills, and help the less fortunate through its charity appeals, its ethos is just as relevant in the digital era as it was in the programme’s pomp prior to the computer age.