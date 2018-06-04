The Yorkshire Post says: UK and EU’s duty. Safety of citizens come first

EVEN though Britain’s differences with the European Union are primarily to do with the economy and sovereignty, the first duty of both is to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

It’s why Home Secretary Sajid Javid is right to caution against any “unnecessary reduction” in co-operation if either side dares to use security co-operation as a Brexit bargaining chip. “The benefits are both ways. We all benefit,” he stressed.

As atrocities here, and across Europe, have demonstrated all too frequently in recent years, terrorists – and extremists – can strike anywhere and do not care who they kill or maim.

Just as Mr Javid wants the police and security services in this country to have greater access to intelligence on suspects, the same is equally applicable when it comes to the Home Office’s dealings with its European counterparts.

As he said in a keynote policy speech that coincided with the first anniversary of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attacks, the British people were not voting to stop this co-operation when they chose to endorse Brexit.

And while it does, in fact, fall to Brexit Secretary David Davis, the Haltemprice and Howden MP, to lead this country’s negotiations with the EU, it should not preclude other senior ministers – like the newly-promoted Mr Javid – from finalising frameworks with their European counterparts on those issues, like security, where there should be unanimity.

If this spirit of co-operation can be fostered, and Mr Javid does appear to be more pragmatic than others, the resulting good faith might just help the wider Brexit process.