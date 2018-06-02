The Yorkshire Post says: Welcome home. Endeavour returns to Whitby

THERE was barely shoulder room on the narrow streets of Whitby, let alone a parking space, when the oceangoing replica of Captain James Cook’s Endeavour sailed into the harbour in 1997.

So with the arrival last night of its successor, just in time for the tourist season, the town can look forward, we hope, to another bumper season.

The original Endeavour was built in Whitby, and this year marks the 250th anniversary of its first voyage of discovery, so the timing could not be more apt.

The first replica had sailed to Whitby from Sydney; this new one, built of steel rather than wood, from the less glamorous berth of Stockton-on-Tees. But unlike its predecessor, it will stay permanently, as a floating tourist attraction with actors recreating life on board the original.

Its presence, alongside Whitby’s burgeoning food sector, will be a valuable addition to one of the undisputed gems of the Yorkshire coast.