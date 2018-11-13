The Yorkshire Post says: White Rose Awards highlight region’s tourism triumphs

Yorkshire is fortunate enough to boast many of the best tourist attractions and businesses in the country, a fact demonstrated by the intense competition at last night’s White Rose Awards in Harrogate.

More than 170 businesses and organisations entered the awards, which celebrated everything from our best holiday parks and guest accommodation to Yorkshire’s top restaurants, cultural attractions and independent producers.

While the business owners and their staff who triumphed in their categories will rightly have a particular spring in their step today, all the hard-working people who entertain millions of visitors to Yorkshire each year through their unstinting work in the tourism industry have great reason to be proud of their achievements. With tourism bringing billions into to the local economy each year, attracting visitors to our stunning coastline, beautiful moors and historic cities, everyone in the region is a winner.