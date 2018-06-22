The Yorkshire Post says: Why won’t you act, Mrs May? Damning verdict of rail users

GIVEN Theresa May’s reluctance to heed the North’s political and business leaders over the state of the region’s railways, perhaps she’ll listen to public opinion. Today’s survey of passengers, the latest collaboration between the region’s newspapers to maintain public pressure on the Government, makes perturbing reading for the Prime Minister.

A third of Yorkshire train passengers have found no seats available – or experienced significant delays – in the past two months. Nearly half of those surveyed will contemplate changing their travel arrangements if the disruption continues. And three-quarters of respondents want transport spending here to match to the South.

With 11,000 trains cancelled, or significantly delayed, as a result of last month’s timetable changes, and disruption set to continue until November, passengers have every right to feel angry and betrayed. Not only is Downing Street still to respond to the unprecedented joint editorial published by The Yorkshire Post, and others, on June 5, but the Department for Transport’s contempt for the North was exposed at Prime Minister’s Questions this week in a series of emails which dismissed some rail routes here as ‘valueless’.

It can’t carry on like this. The time has come for Transport for the North to be given the powers that it needs in order to overhaul the rail network – and ensure services correlate with the region’s economic needs and ambitions. They do not at present.

And, if the plight of commuters doesn’t exercise Mrs May, perhaps she – and her team – will contemplate this tweet posted by Leeds Council chief executive Tom Riordan after the content of the DfT’s dismissive and contemptible emails became clear. He posted: “This is the low water mark in the confidence of the North in Whitehall. I’ve worked there and it’s full of intelligent good people. But too many times the culture and system defaults towards the “provinces” being secondary and “valueless”. Only answer is to move powers North. #OneNorth.”

Once again, over to you Prime Minister.