The Yorkshire Post says: Why Yorkshire farming families are the original Northern Powerhouse

IN MANY respects, Yorkshire’s farmers are the original Northern Powerhouse and exemplified by the industriousness of Steve Green who, at the age of 90, is believed to be Britain’s oldest working farmer.

Up each day at 6am to tend to his calves, this is no ordinary labour of love as viewers of The Yorkshire Vet will see tonight when Mr Green, who farms near Thirsk, renews his wedding vows to his wife Jean after 40 years of marriage.

Not only does this TV series show what it takes to farm in all weathers, but it is also a reminder that these are also family-run businesses and partnerships which continue to deserve public support and recognition.