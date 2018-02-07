The Yorkshire Post says: Women in politics – a debate that failed to inspire

FAR from being a celebration of the role, and influence, of women in politics to mark the centenary of the Representation of People Act that prompted female MPs and peers to come together for a landmark ‘team’ photo, yesterday’s Commons debate did little to enhance the equality cause.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s speech was overtly party political as she condemned Momentum supporters of Jeremy Corbyn for undermining female politicians while Labour’s spokesman, Dawn Butler, totally ignored this issue while claiming that the greatest social advances had come under her party’s leadership.

At least Theresa May evoked the spirit of the suffragettes in a bold speech that did confront the bitterness of social media. Now others need to follow her lead and ensure that women can pursue careers in public life without fearing for their safety – this, after all, is one issue that should transcend party politics.