The Yorkshire Post says: York’s residents are the city’s ultimate ambassadors

The extent to which we are all invested in tourism these days is demonstrated by the nature of the new season’s campaign in York, which relies on local residents as much as brochures to show the city’s visitors a good time.

The tourist authority has taken a leaf out of Copenhagen’s book. There, something that translates as “localhood” is being harnessed to take guests beyond the obvious attractions of the Tivoli Gardens and the Little Mermaid statue, in the hope that they might get under the skin of the place.

“What do the locals do?” is said to be the most-asked question in York by tourists, and several groups of entrepreneurial residents have sprung up, attempting to supply answers such as attending the choral Evensong at the Minster.

There used to be an expression for visitors to Yorkshire – “ofcumdens” – which betrayed the county’s traditional wariness of strangers. We are glad to hear that they have now been placed on equal terms.