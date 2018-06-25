The Yorkshire Post says: Yorkshire’s future. Dan Jarvis leading from front on devolution

GIVEN the extent to which Chris Grayling, and his Cabinet colleagues, have totally mishandled transport policy in the North, it’s little surprise that 81 per cent of Yorkshire taxpayers now feel that they have little or no control over Government decision-making.

The only surprise is that this figure is not even higher on a day which will see MPs vote on plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport while rail commuters across the North continue to contend with the widespread disruption caused by recent timetable changes.

As Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis – the newly-elected Sheffield City Region mayor – told Ridge On Sunday on Sky News: “We are dwarfed in the North by the amount of money spent in London and the South East.” He’s right. Though Ministers have, in fairness, increased transport spending, the rise is marginal and does not compensate for decades of under-investment by successive governments – or the public anger when Mr Grayling chose to prioritise a second Crossrail scheme in London over long-overdue improvements to the trans-Pennine rail route which is fundamental to the Northern Powerhouse economic agenda.

As such, it was welcome that Mr Jarvis signalled his desire – on national television – to work with other metro-mayors to make the case for fairer transport funding. In doing so, he also made a very strong case for the One Yorkshire devolution deal so this region cam shape Brexit policy and, at the same time, lay the economic foundations for the future. As Ministers can’t be trusted to look after this county’s interests, it’s imperative that Yorkshire leaders seize the initiative.