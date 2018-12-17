The Yorkshire Post: The Apprentice winner Sian has done Yorkshire proud

The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon has not shied away from her county roots as she has worked to impress Alan Sugar and his aides in this year’s series of the popular reality TV show.

“Doing it for Leeds,” the swimwear entrepreneur said on Twitter after securing her spot in the final, later adding that she was “just a normal Yorkshire girl trying to go places”. Sian can hold her head high; the 26-year-old from Alwoodley has stayed calm and collected through testing challenges, demonstrating business acumen and, in true Yorkshire fashion, a refreshing down-to-earth and no-nonsense approach.

Sian, who will be Lord Sugar’s next business partner after going head-to-head against Lancashire nut milk brand owner Camilla Ainsworth in a final she dubbed “the year of the northern woman”, has done the whole region proud - and serves as yet another reminder of the talent, innovation and skills that continue to come out of Yorkshire.