No-one else was available to cover the last hour of work, so it would have to be one of us at the meeting and one at the practice. Anne agreed to forego the meeting and come in so I could be en route by half past five.

Batman, the stoic terrier with a complicated illness, was my final patient. The blood sample, which I hoped would provide us with some answers, filled my syringe easily and quickly, without any problem. I hoped there would be no big surprises for Anne. The last few cases looked straight forwards- vaccinations and one other poorly dog, in for a check-up.

Once upon a time, at the start of my veterinary career, it was frowned upon to leave the building before seven o’clock. The unwritten rule was never to be the first person to leave. In theory, this was a good strategy, ensuring everyone worked very hard, until everything was done. In reality, it was not a good strategy at all, as a normal life was compromised beyond belief. We’d often arrive home, around eight pm, exhausted and bereft of a social life. It was an evening routine repeated on a daily basis. In summer, I was always late for evening cricket fixtures (once, I arrived halfway through the second innings) or, later in life, a triathlon training session. In winter, there was little chance of a trip to a concert or to the theatre. Times have changed and things have improved in this regard. Luckily, this evening, it was looking promising. I’d even had time to change my clothes and don some smart shoes and a jacket.

Julian Norton, the Yorkshire Vet, with his dog, Emmy.

I arrived just in time. There were some delicious canapés, and some friendly faces I already knew, along with others I’d yet to meet. The evening was very pleasant, with brief but informative talks from a parliamentary peer along with our Mayoral candidate. I can summarise some of the details.

I was not- I suspect like many people- totally au fait with the new position up for democratic grabs, so I had much to learn. It’s basically a vote for the person in charge of North Yorkshire and York. This is not the cheerful, heavy chain-wearing role associated with opening memorials- like the role my great uncle undertook in Castleford many years ago. Instead, think of Andy Burnham (Manchester), Sadiq Khan (London), and Baron Houchen of High Leven in the Tees Valley. And think of the devolution of power to the North.

In 2023, a new unitary council in North Yorkshire was formed, which replaced seven district and borough councils in Craven, Harrogate, Hambleton, Scarborough, Richmondshire, Ryedale and Selby. Add in York and this is a big unit. Apparently, the budget is 700 million pounds each year. So, it’s a really important job, covering the country’s largest county.

