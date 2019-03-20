Time to drain the Whitehall swamp over Brexit betrayal - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: James Kenny, Westfield Road, Howlett Cross, Leeds.

KEN Cooke (The Yorkshire Post, March 15) defends the intransigence of Remoaner civil servants and states it is because they actually work with the EU and appreciate and value membership.

Entrenched in their jobs for life and nervous of any disruption to their cosy existence and index-linked retirement pots, they are the actual UK arm of the EU. They are disciples.

Untouchable.

That anyone could defend this self-preservation-obsessed elite speaks volumes about their own values. “Drain the swamp” is an oft-quoted requirement for Parliament. However we need to start at Whitehall with Olly Robbins, Theresa May’s Brexit negotiator, and his sly band of über-subversives.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden.

Canon Michael Storey’s attempts at mathematical manipulation (The Yorkshire Post, March 18) have led him from the proven paths of righteous reckoning and resulted in flawed figures and contestable conclusions.

The 18 per cent that “couldn’t vote” in the referendum, because they weren’t registered, is obviously part of the 28 per cent that didn’t vote, but by somehow justifying spreading the 18 per cent over all the groups of the electorate he ends up arguing that the 37 per cent that actually voted Leave included six per cent that “couldn’t vote” (even though they had) so really only 31 per cent voted Leave. Keep up at the back! If he wishes to exclude the 18 per cent that “couldn’t vote”, then the Leave voters that he was previously able to describe as 37 per cent of the total electorate, now becomes a more satisfactory sounding 45 per cent, so his dubious deliberations have comprehensively confounded his own choreographed conclusions.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield, North Yorkshire.

In the June referendum, almost three years ago, we were given a choice of two distinct opposites – to remain completely in the European Union, or to leave completely.

I, for one, certainly wouldn’t have voted for anything in between. It had to be one or the other, and that is how it should be now. We should either remain completely or leave completely.

If we had the same choices again, I would still vote to leave completely. The democratic decision of the electorate was to leave. If MPs really are “honourable”, they must honour that decision.