Tom Richmond: Crossed lines and confusion when dialling into Northern Powerhouse

MY request to the 10 Downing Street switchboard operator was simple enough: could they put me through to the official in charge of Northern Powerhouse policy?

There was an awkward pause before they replied: “Have you tried the Treasury?” The same question to 11 Downing Street and an equally non-committal response after being passed to and fro. “You could try the Department for Business,” they suggested.

That’s more like it, I thought. When I did make contact with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, they, too, were non-plussed. After advising me to contact my local MP – really? – they said they thought it was a matter for the Department of Communities and Local Government.

At last I was getting there. After all, this is where the Northern Powerhouse Minister currently resides – or so I thought. Jake Berry, the incumbent, has clearly made a big impression – the DCLG pointed me back in the Treasury’s direction.

Nevertheless, it confirmed my suspicions. On this evidence, the Northern Powerhouse is not on the Government’s radar despite Theresa May stating otherwise in her party conference speech. It’s a good job that I was not an international investor and was only calling out of professional curiosity.

Like distinguished US Secretary of State Henry Kissenger’s adage – ‘Who do I call if I want to call Europe?’ – this principle is just as relevant after former Labour minister Alan Milburn, one time Tory education secretary Gillian Shephard and others resigned en masse from the Government’s Social Mobility Commission.

Even though Mr Milburn’s chairmanship was coming to an end, and he went out of his way to praise the sincerity shown by Mrs May and Education Secretary Justine Greening, he says Brexit is sucking the life out of a Government paralysed by “indecision, dysfunctionality and a lack of leadership”.

He should know. He was a senior member of Tony Blair’s government after the Iraq invasion when the war – coupled with Gordon Brown’s open hostility – made it difficult for New Labour to finesse its reforms. At least it had a commanding majority to withstand rebellions, Mrs May does not.

Yet both the Northern Powerhouse and social mobility are inextricably linked. If this region’s roads and rails are overhauled – and Crossrail for the North made a national priority – it will be easier for people from all backgrounds to broaden their horizons.

I’m still to be convinced that the current Northern Powerhouse Minister gets it. The aforementioned Mr Berry was in the House of Commons on Monday for local government questions, but beat a hasty retreat as Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill, an Education Minister, got to his feet to answer an urgent question on Mr Milburn’s resignation.

Even though the performance of schools is improving, and more childcare places are available, Mr Goodwill lacked conviction when asked to provide a clear explanation for the resignations of all four board members.

He could not. “We were looking to refresh the board and bring some new blood in,” said Mr Goodwill tamely. On being reminded that Gillian Shephard, a distinguished former Tory minister, was among those to quit, he said there was “a good opportunity to increase the body’s diversity and experience”.

Convinced? I wasn’t. After all, Baroness Shephard was Education Secretary when John Major’s government was tearing itself apart over Europe – and has a reputation for loyalty. If she’s had enough, Ministers are in trouble.

Yet, given that this row preceded Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party vetoing the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, it does re-enforce the view that the Government is so sidetracked that it is neglecting the need to help people from all sections of society to get on with life.

Ministers point to the success of policies like the National Living Wage, but the public don’t see it like this after a decade of austerity – and the likes of Chris Grayling, the cavalier and cack-handed Transport Secretary, repeatedly snubbing the North.

It’s all the more reason for the post of Northern Powerhouse Minister to be elevated to the Cabinet and become part of Business Secretary Greg Clark’s top team. It also follows that the same minister – it would need to be a genuine big-hitter in my opinion – should take responsibility for social mobility and the need to ensure that the North has the opportunities, and infrastructure, other parts of the country take for granted.

Too much is being left to chance. For, while Theresa May is full of good intentions and specifically visited Leeds with Chancellor Philip Hammond following the Budget last month, her Government needs to deliver, and show it can still make a positive difference, if it is to retain the country’s confidence on domestic policy – and Brexit.

Now who is up for the job? It’s one call Mrs May should answer.

