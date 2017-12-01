Tom Richmond: Grayling’s failings – and why he will be held to account over Crossrail for the North

THE significance of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s answer to a Parliamentary question this week should not be under-estimated.

Asked by Hull North MP Diana Johnson which would be built first – London’s Crossrail 2, as many suspect, or Crossrail for the North? – the under-fire Mr Grayling did not hesitate.

“Those two projects will happen in lockstep,” he told the Commons. “They are both important, they are both going to happen, and we are going to steer them in parallel.”

After months in which a shameless Mr Grayling has been putting the South East first – Crossrail 2 will specifically benefit his Epsom constituents – his answer is now on the record and he, and his successors, should be judged against it.

It is also a tribute to Ms Johnson, and politicians from all parties, for shaming the Transport Secretary into action as he launched his new Rail Strategy. Without their persistence, London’s second Crossrail scheme from Hertfordshire to Surrey, so enthusiastically endorsed by Mr Grayling while he was axing rail improvement plans here, would definitely be taking precedence.

Now there’s no turning back. As the Transport Secretary said at the Despatch Box: “They are both going to happen.”

If only this statement could be taken on trust. Prior to the election, Mr Grayling stood on the platform at Wakefield Station and said this was a Government that kept its promises after being challenged over delays to the electrification of the Trans-Pennine line.

Within weeks, this pledge – together with plans to electrify the Sheffield to London route – was jettisoned. Unforgivably, he he had the arrogance to snub a Commons debate called by Ms Johnson to scrutinise his decisions.

It does not end here. If electrification is good enough for Crossrail in London, why is it being ruled out here? And while Crossrail 2 will cost £30bn, a tenth of this sum is being allocated to the North. Fair? I don’t think so.

As such, confidence in Mr Grayling – the Cabinet minister who can’t answer correspondence from some MPs within 120 days – is so low that his actions now need to speak louder than his words.

A poor man’s Crossrail will not do. Nor will a few extra trains and a couple of minutes off journey times here and there. The route from Hull to Liverpool needs to be a world-class, high-speed service that can transform the region’s economic prospects and also boost employment opportunities for the young.

As Business Secretary Greg Clark told Ms Johnson following the launch of the Government’s Industrial Strategy: “Transport investment can transform the prospects of an area.”

At least he gets the link between prosperity, growth and infrastructure. Yet, while Government says Transport for the North has been set up to take charge of transforming the road and rail network, it does not enjoy the powers – or funding – of its London equivalent.

Its remit is merely to advise Mr Grayling who, I’m told by many of those who have met him recently, still does not grasp the scale of frustration here. Furthermore a breakdown of staff working in Mr Grayling’s ‘Regional Transport Strategies Directorate’ – ironically “created to support the Northern Powerhouse” – does not inspire confidence.

According to a Parliamentary written answer, there are 72 staff. Of these 44 are based in London, quite a bias, while 16 are up in the North East. Of the rest, just five are located in Yorkshire. Though they’re all said to be working on schemes around the country, I, like you, am unconvinced.

The fact this answer came from Jesse Norman, a junior minister ostensibly in charge of local transport, is also perturbing – there are still politicians and officials at a senior level in the DfT who think regional policy extends to pothole maintenance and bus stops.

It does not, hence why there is a case for the post of Northern Powerhouse Minister – currently held by Jake Berry – to be elevated to Cabinet rank.

Not only do the devolved nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales still enjoy Cabinet representation, but it would mean one politician was responsible for the North’s fortunes and tasked with making sure that the whole Cabinet pulled in the same direction and there is greater parity when it comes to infrastructure investment. Services between Leeds and Manchester – three carriages at peak times and not particularly fast at the best of times – would not be tolerated in the South East.

Though Yorkshire’s well-documented devolution differences are not helping, the muddle at Ministerial level is perceptible after Theresa May’s former aides mocked the Northern Powerhouse.

If there was less drift in Downing Street, and the Prime Minister was prepared to put her foot down, Mr Grayling would not have left the Government open to ridicule.

For, while the Transport Secretary’s assertion that Crossrail for the North will enjoy the same status as London’s second scheme is a welcome breakthrough, no one believes Chris Grayling.

And that’s not just a problem for him. It’s a problem for Mrs May, hence why she needs to recruit a Northern champion to her top team to ensure that transport, industrial and skills policy are developed in lockstep – and not left to the current chaos and chance.

tom.richmond@ypn.co.uk