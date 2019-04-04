Upheavals will be far worse if Britain remains in the EU – Yorkshire Post letters

From: M Dickinson, Guiseley.

FROM the Roman Empire to the USSR, history clearly shows us that all such groupings eventually implode or explode, leaving disaster, confusion and unrest in their wake.

In 10 years time the existing deep fault lines in the EU will be leading to the same inevitable result. The democratic ‘Leave’ decision by Great Britain gave the country a lifeboat in which to get away from a sinking ship.

Why must some MPs spend their time arguing about the colour of the lifeboat and not just take the opportunity to get away?

If they do not, then the present crisis will be nothing compared to the future upheavals which will affect Britain if we are still attached to the EU.

From: David Brotherton, Whitwell on the Hill, York.

WHEN the self-made Wakefield chemical manufacturer Edward Brotherton left the House of Commons following the 1910 General Election, he was heard to say this: “It is no use, fellow men, I cannot do it. I have devoted my life to getting things done and when I get to the House of Commons the great idea there is to prevent things being done.” In 109 years has anything changed?

From: Roger P Brown, Sandal, Wakefield.

EVERY Saturday I look forward to the motoring supplement in The Yorkshire Post, and in particular to the reviews by Frederic Manby.

However, last week he reviewed the Peugeot 508 GT, concluding his assessment with the words ‘Time to embrace the French lion’. Certainly not! After the way they have treated the UK over Brexit, I will do my very best to avoid anything French: wine; cheese; apples and most definitely cars.

From: Granville Stockdale, Hardwick Street, Hull.

I NOTE that Ukraine may elect a comedian, with no previous experience, as its new president. Interesting. If this event were to happen in this country, who could be nominated? Boris Johnson, perhaps?

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

IF Theresa May’s deal could detach Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, then why aren’t the seven Sinn Fein MPs prepared to turn up at Westminster and vote for it?

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

WHY is our PM is so insistent on getting a deal? Has she a job in the EU once she stands down?