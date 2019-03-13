We face widespread renationalisation on a scale not seen since 1945 if Jeremy Corbyn takes power – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Roberta Hallam, Keighley.

IN response to your interview with Tory whip Nigel Adams (The Yorkshire Post, March 9), his views could be laughable if the issue was not so serious.

I voted Remain in 2016 and would do so again. The referendum was called by David Cameron because of the anti-Europeans in the Conservative Party and growing Ukip threat.

It was nothing to do with national interest and, as a consequence, the nation is split.

Nigel Adams and company see a UK, free of Europe, as a beacon for free international trade. Yet taking the UK out of Europe, and getting rid of the rules on trade, has a much darker side. What these anti-Europeans don’t seem to understand is that we would face widespread renationalisation on a scale not seen since 1945 if Jeremy Corbyn takes power.

From: Mrs SM Abbott, Melbourne Road, Wakefield.

READING about people’s concerns about a no-deal Brexit with regard to stockpiling food and goods brought to mind an incident many years ago.

I remember my late mother visiting my grandparents in Germany and coming back with a suitcase full of sugar! I was amazed but there must have been a shortage here for her to do this.

So if anyone is worried, this could be the answer.

From: J Hutchinson, Kirkbymoorside.

SADLY more and more of my friends and acquaintances tell me they have stopped watching the news and reading newspapers because of the hole this country seems to be going down.

These people are the country’s backbone. Always worked hard, obeyed the laws and enjoyed the freedom of speech we were famous for. It seems that minority groups have taken over the media and Government through sheer perseverance.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

WITH reference to John Appleyard’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, March 8), of course the job losses at Honda’s Swindon plant are nothing to do with Brexit. Now I’ll just go and feed my pigs, and get them ready to fly.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

THERE is talk of another referendum regarding Brexit – how absurd! The public vote in politicians to make sensible decisions on their behalf. As usual the MPs could well “chicken out” of their responsibilities.