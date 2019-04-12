We have nothing to fear from no deal Brexit - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Wood, Farnley Tyas.

WHY has the Government, and our weak-minded and Remainer-biased politicians, been trying to prevent a no-deal Brexit?

They probably don’t want to be blamed if it goes wrong, which it won’t. It’s just they can’t see the bigger picture, as explained ad nauseam by industry leaders with experience, such as Sir Anthony Bamford and Sir James Dyson.

The country would breathe a massive sigh of relief if Theresa May had said ‘enough is enough’ and we leave the EU next Monday to trade under WTO rules. We would have £39bn in the bank to help importers/exporters and to soften any adverse effect.

Of course, it won’t be easy but this country has got through worse and, in two years time, it will all be history as we trade with the world.

From: David Algar, Mawcroft Close, Yeadon, Leeds.

THE antics of the members and supporters of the European Research Group (in particular Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and our own Shipley MP Philip Davies), and the Democratic Unionist Party, lead me to believe that they should heed the wise words of St Matthew: “They may be leaders of the blind and if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.” This helps explain the opposition to closer ties with our European partners.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

IT’S the proverbial dead parrot. I’m thinking of just giving up. Cries of ‘another referendum’, blind to inevitable national disunity; cries of ‘down with the ERG group of MPs’ – like ‘em or loathe ‘em – who are the only ones fully committed to the referendum outcome; cries from Tory opponents that red lines should be dropped, when they’re not prepared to even consider dropping theirs; cries from so-called democratic parties that everyone’s got it wrong, apart from them; cries from Remainers finding new arguments to augment their incessantly fatuous claims, and re running the 2016 hype.

Democracy is over; it’s done; it’s a busted flush; it’s a lame duck; it’s the proverbial dead parrot! And no-one seems to care, so why should I care? But that’s the natural trait these days in this ‘me, me, me’ society. So maybe I should hang on in there, and only hope that others will keep reminding the 1,400 or so Parliamentary legislators of their responsibilities to us and to their forefathers and mothers who gave us what we have. Or is it ‘had’?