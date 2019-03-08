We’re being betrayed by the MPs who change sides - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

HISTORICALLY MPs have crossed the floor of the House of Commons as conscience offers them a change of allegiance to their principles.

What has radically changed is that whole swathes of MPs are abandoning promises they made to the electorate to respect the EU referendum result.

Parties are, in effect, crossing the House. The Government was uniquely found guilty of contempt of Parliament. Parliament now seems to be in contempt of the electorate.

As they preach to us about Parliamentary sovereignty, they forget that we elect MPs to represent us, not to Lord it over us, and it is the sovereign will of people that is being ignored, and democracy undermined.

If whole parties now change their minds after elections, what is the point of voting for them?

The choice we are being offered by the Remainer politicians is a people’s vote in which we can decide to stay in the EU, ruled by Brussels, or staying in the EU under slightly different terms.

Provided, of course, we continue to subsidise their defence and budget, take instructions from Brussels and cede Northern Ireland to them.

Really?

From: Brian Johnston, Rigton Drive, Burmantofts.

WHATEVER happened to the ‘kinder and gentler politics’ that Jeremy Corbyn once promised? Under his leadership, the far left has captured Labour with brutal bullying and intimidation to anyone opposing the leader. Moderate Labour MPs no longer have the stomach for a fight back and are left with this choice – stay and be deselected, or jump ship before they are pushed.

With the Government utterly exhausted by Brexit, Labour, under a more conventional leader, should be way ahead in the polls.

Instead under Corbyn, it is in visible decay. The socialism of fools has made Labour a ship of fools, with MPs taking to the lifeboats for a quiet life.

Corbyn is the problem, and has a problem over Brexit. A life-long Eurosceptic, he has so far sat quietly to allow Brexit to happen, cynically blaming the Tories, so long as his fingers are nowhere near the button.

Labour is at war with itself, smeared with ever growing anti-Semitism, so will the faithful still be singing ‘O Jeremy Corbyn’ at Glastonbury ever again?

From: Jonathan Saunders, New Cross Road, Oxford.

TOM Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, has said that Luciana Berger’s leaving of the party was “the worst day of shame” in the movement’s 120-year history (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post March 5).

Worse than Labour voting for war in 1914 when so many millions died?

Worse than when he, Watson, and most other Labour MPs voted for Tony Blair’s war against Iraq in 2003 causing the needless slaughter of 650,000 Iraqis?

But no, alas, there is a logic to his manoeuvrings. Watson is young, 52, and very ambitious. He’s supported by those in Labour who cannot stand Corbyn’s conviction politics.

Anti-Semitism in the Labour party has been a gift to them to make political capital against the Corbynites.

The very idea that Labour, with its legions of Jewish supporters extending over generations, is anti-Semitic is an oxymoron.

From: Robert Holman, Marsden Court, Farsley.

WHAT an excellent idea to pick MPs with business experience.

Top of my list would be Lord Alan Sugar of The Apprentice – many of our leading politicians would be shaking in fear of their lucrative jobs and whether he would say ‘You’re fired’.

Meeting many MPs over the years, they could not sell a pair of laces in a shoe shop.

In contrast, look at Lord Sugar’s many achievements and generosity – all without a degree in business management! Yes, you’re hired by all of us. Good luck.

Dismal way to aid regions

From: AJA Smith, Cowling.

IT is becoming somewhat clearer to me why economics is called the dismal science.

Greg Wright (The Yorkshire Post, March 5) pays tribute to the EU for its partial funding of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, which aims to stimulate economic growth in the North.

“Ever wonder what the European Union has done for the North of England’s economy?” Mr Wright joyously proclaims.

Of course, he neglects to inform us the EU is simply giving us back a proportion of the monies we have paid them from overtaxed businesses and hard-working British people.

For every £3 of taxpayers’ money sent to the EU, we are given £1 back and then instructed how to spend it, with the added proviso that we publicly acknowledge the EU’s generosity by sticking an EU star-spangled plaque on the wall or some kind of written statement declaring the munificence of the EU.

What a racket – better off out!

Act on these vile threats

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

AFTER the senseless murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox, the number of MPs receiving Facebook threats has risen alarmingly (The Yorkshire Post, March 2 and 6).

Surely it is possible to trace the perpetrators by identifying them from their email accounts?

Isn’t it time internet providers gave the authorities these details and this vile practice was stopped?

Death penalty

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

ON knife killings, time to reconsider a life for a life?