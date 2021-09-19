Week Ahead: Prince Philip BBC tribute, Macmillan coffee mornings and Labour conference

The Queen and Prince Philip. Jack Taylor/Getty.

Royal tribute

The royal family will pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh in a one-off TV programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will also feature footage from the Queen’s private cine-film collection when it airs on BBC One on Wednesday.

Philip died aged 99 on April 9 of this year.

The BBC previously said: “For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of the Royal Family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

“All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history. Originally conceived to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke’s death in April.

The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the Duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.

“There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.

“With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best.”

The timing is fitting for a man who loved science and nature, as it falls on the Autumn equinox, which marks the end of summer and the start of the next season.

The film will air at 9pm on BBC One.

Coffee for a good cause

Macmillan Cancer Support will host its annual coffee morning event on Friday.

It is the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer and people all over the UK host their own gatherings, serving coffee and cake, with donations raised going to Macmillan.

It’s another well-timed event, given the return of Bake Off jus three days before – participants have no excuse for lacking inspiration.

In 2020, the charity raised over £10 million during the event and hopes to better that result this year amid concerns over resources.

The event can be seen as particularly important this year when, as the charity’s chief executive warned in Saturday’s edition of The Yorkshire Post that “exhausted nurses are struggling to deliver vital care in ever worsening conditions” following the coronavirus pandemic”.

She said: “Everyday across Yorkshire cancer nurses are being put under immense and growing strain in a healthcare system which was already at breaking point even before any of us had heard of coronavirus.

The number of people diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK is estimated to rise by 16 per cent to 480,000 in 2030, this crisis is only set to deepen over the coming months and years.”

Conference Time

Sir Keir Starmer will hope to boost support from members as the Labour Party conference takes place in Brighton from Saturday.

In addition to various votes taking place in the main hall, there are also keynote speeches from high profile figures, culminating in leader’s speech at the close of conference. There are also over 400 fringe meetings to attend, taking place in venues around the city.