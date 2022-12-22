Wentworth Woodhouse's Camellia House thanks to National Lottery Heritage funding is blooming marvellous

And like a beautiful garland draped around the neck of Wentworth Woodhouse is a collection of camellias that is being lovingly nurtured into a likely global attraction on the horticultural scene.
Thought to have been imported by wealthy families centuries ago, the collection is flourishing thanks to a heritage investment grant and the passion of the likes of head gardener Scott Jamieson whose dedication to the project is as bright as the dainty blooms the camellias produce.
Describing itself as ‘Yorkshire’s hidden gem’ the magnificent house and its gardens are a must-visit for 2023 if only to take time to appreciate the Camellia House restoration project. National Lottery funded to the tune of £4m, the revitalisation of what was once Lady Rockingham’s tea room is another feather in Yorkshire’s cap.