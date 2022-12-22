Wentworth Woodhouse's Camellia House thanks to National Lottery Heritage funding is blooming marvellous

Nestled in the rolling hills of South Yorkshire is a Georgian palace that stands like a beacon of wonder.

Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, held a tree planting ceremony after receiving one of the sapling from The Tree of Trees, the spectacular 21-metre sculpture featuring 350 British trees which was erected outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

And like a beautiful garland draped around the neck of Wentworth Woodhouse is a collection of camellias that is being lovingly nurtured into a likely global attraction on the horticultural scene.

Thought to have been imported by wealthy families centuries ago, the collection is flourishing thanks to a heritage investment grant and the passion of the likes of head gardener Scott Jamieson whose dedication to the project is as bright as the dainty blooms the camellias produce.

