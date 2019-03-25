Who in their right would embark on a flight by trying to get to Leeds Bradford Airport by train? Yorkshire Post letters

From: Denis Angood, Britannia Close, Leeds.

SO there we have it, not one positive response that the parkway station for Leeds Bradford Airport is a good idea. Who in their right mind would embark on a flight with such a horrendous beginning?

There is absolutely no advantage to any traveller in West Yorkshire, with the rail network as it is, in having such a station. One does not need a degree in transport studies to see the futility of the plan.

I, for one, would be embarrassed by the wholesale negative response to the idea of constructing a station to nowhere. It would be more of a white elephant than the silly Super Cycle Highway and Trolleybus fiasco put together.

Everyone can see the need for a rail connection to the airport, but it has to be at the airport and be connected to the existing and extended network to work. This can only be achieved by substantial funding and investment which our representatives have decreed is not possible. Why not?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE priority should be promoting Doncaster Sheffield as the county’s airport – and building its planned rail link as soon as possible. It has a far better future than LBA.