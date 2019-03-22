Why Leeds and Wakefield should be proud of their transformation – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Spawforth, Newmillerdam.

IN two hours it was possible to demonstrate to a development researcher our exciting retail experiences.

Parked at Victoria car park in Leeds, we walked through linked pedestrian areas and then through three new shopping centres: Victoria Centre; Victoria Quarter and Trinity Centre. Our return was via the Victorian-designed Queens Arcade and County Arcade before entering the Corn Exchange and Kirkgate Market.

Each one remarkable in its architecture and historic environment. Seven retail experiences and still four more unseen: The Core, The Light, St John’s Centre and Merrion Centre all demonstrating the strength of placing shopping centres within and adjacent to traditional high streets.

Off then to walk through Wakefield Precinct and into the refurbished cathedral before exploring the Ridings, once the leading shopping centre in Europe. Times change and it is now becoming the centre in a city of culture. Truly, these are development hubs to be proud of. How I have enjoyed contributing to these cities over the past 60 years. Thank you for providing challenging architectural opportunities; long may such Yorkshire innovation remain as an example to our nation.