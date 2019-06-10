Why more men should make life-saving blood donations - The Yorkshire Post says

Donating blood costs nothing and typically takes less than an hour for those who volunteer but has the potential to save lives.

As such, new figures which show the number of men giving blood has fallen by almost a quarter in the post five years - from 466,000 donors in 2013/14 to 350,000 in 2018/19.

Women already donate in far greater numbers than men - despite being less likely to be able to give blood than their male counterparts because of lower iron levels - and now outnumber them almost two-to-one in donation sessions.

As a result, NHS Blood and Transplant are hoping to recruit a new generation of young male donors to ensure life-saving supplies can continue to be delivered to hospitals for years to come.

The countless patients who have benefited from blood transfusions made possible by donors include mother-of-one Emily Pringle who survived the terrible injuries she suffered in a head-on car crash last July - including 27 broken bones, a ruptured artery and the loss of litres of blood - following an emergency operation by surgeons.

After meeting one of her donors, 34-year-old graphic designer Karl Kellner, she said today: “I owe people who donate blood my life. It’s as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kellner reflected on a meeting he will remember forever and the knowledge that every donation he makes in future is something that will change another person’s life.

Those who can donate should seriously consider it; one day it may be their family, friends or even themselves that is in urgent need of blood to save their life.