Why my MP Nigel Adams must be answerable for his Brexit resignation – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Pozman, York.

THIS is the text of the email I sent to Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, on reading of his resignation from the Government after Theresa May began cross-party talks with Jeremy Corbyn.

“Dear Sir, I read in the news that you have resigned from your position in the Government on the grounds that it is at risk of failing to deliver ‘the Brexit people voted for’.

As one of your constituents, and also one of the said ‘people’, I am writing to inform you that I did not vote for any sort of Brexit, because I voted to remain in the EU. As you are aware, no doubt, there have been many types of Brexit described to the ‘people’ by MPs. These include ‘no deal’, ‘managed no deal’ and the Prime Minister’s withdrawal arrangement (this, I notice, you have previously supported). Which of these do you now think the ‘people’ voted for?

I would suggest that, apart from an elite coterie of financiers (some of whom purport to represent ‘the people’ in Parliament) who hope to make a killing from economic upheaval, none of the ‘people’ voted for all the UK’s trade agreements and treaties to be cancelled at short notice with nothing to replace them.

Surely no thinking voter imagined we should be plunged out of the EU with no deal at all? As an MP, you have shown you are capable of supporting a compromise arrangement, what has changed to make you so supportive of a ruinous no deal scenario?

As a father, I ask you to consider more thoughtfully your stance in parliament on this issue. Our children’s welfare and future depend on our political representatives. You have an enormous responsibility to all your constituents, not just the ones who voted for you, and not just to the ones who voted for Brexit. Your current stance may please the extreme right-wing of your party, but at a time when most of the people are willing to accept compromise for the sake of the nation’s stability it makes you look like an extremist – and it is not a good look.

If we must leave the EU, it must be on the basis of an arrangement that takes into account the needs and wants of us all, not just the ones you think might vote for you in the future.

“My advice is: come back to the centre; your new friends will let you down... as they let everybody down.”

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT is unbelievable that the leader of the Conservative Party should be preparing to join forces with a known Marxist, effectively sacrificing 17.5 million Leave voting Britons on the altar of socialism.

The Prime Minister needs to remember that those who sup with the devil need a very long spoon.

I am sure that millions of decent British people will be horrified by this dangerous and damaging action instigated by Theresa May. Not only will she finish off Brexit, but she will facilitate the election of the first Marxist government ever seen in the UK, and which, in turn, will ensure the destruction of individualism, free enterprise and free speech. Unfortunately her actions, if successful, will not only rip the Tory party apart, but will have done more to damage our country than any leader since Oliver Cromwell.

Now would be a good time for her to resign and allow a true Conservative to take up her post before the cataclysm descends on our beloved nation.

From: Les Arnott, Athelstan Road, Sheffield.

IF a real Brexit does not happen, the damage to the already shaky trust between voters and the Government will be fatally wounded for two generations.

If we are to be forced into EU elections by the weakness and rank dishonesty of our leaders, I think that the result will greatly exceed the biggest electoral shock in a century – that of Ukip winning the 2014 elections.

The bitterness I encounter from people who are decidedly non-political against the sell-out classes is beyond belief.

Don’t carry a knife like I did

From: Terry Dunwell, Leeds.

AS a Teddy Boy in the 50s, I am ashamed to say I carried a flick knife. It was part of being a “Ted”, a fashion accessory so to speak. I had no intention of using it. Eventually, my parent came across the knife and it was consigned to the dustbin, unbeknown to me as I assumed I had lost it. Really it was the best outcome because I never got another one.

In the present climate of knife crime, I reflect on how stupid I was and I would advise anyone carrying such a weapon to come to their senses before becoming involved in some life- changing incident, affecting both themselves and maybe some other unfortunate person. I am just thankful that it never happened to me.

Face the facts on diversity

From: John Doherty, Burnholme Avenue, York.

I READ with interest the article (The Yorkshire Post, April 3) in which MP Helen Grant is “surprised that the Bank of England has failed to recognise the ethnic diversity of our population on its banknotes”, but where does it end?

To represent everyone in the UK would surely require hundreds of separate denominations with people from all the various regions, backgrounds, race, sexual orientation, gender etc. There’s only a limited number of denominations and anyone chosen specifically to increase diversity will leave another group feeling left out.

Comic choice

From: Mr A Shipman, Harley Gardens, Leeds.

A COMEDIAN with no political experience is on course to become the next president of the Ukraine. So what’s new? Donald Trump managed it, in the US, back in November 2016.