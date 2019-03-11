Why rabid Brexiteers must stop turning back the clocks on our grandchildren’s future – Yorkhsire Post letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

The more rabid Brexiteers continue to declaim the myth that “the people/nation/country” voted to leave the EU. They didn’t and thanks to Canon Michael Storey for presenting the evidence (The Yorkshire Post, March 6).

On March 29, we plan to wind the clocks and our grandchildren’s lives back several decades. Two days later, we are supposed to set the clocks one hour forward – Brexit Summer Time perhaps? Is there any point?

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

CIVIL servants and other ‘Remainers’ who advised the Prime Minister to accept an EU agreement which included the permanent ‘backstop’ knew that it could never be accepted by the British people.

All the ‘Remainers’ need to do now is rely upon the majority in the Commons, who oppose the wishes of the electorate, to have ‘no-deal’ scrapped and we can say goodbye to self-government, democracy and freedom for ever.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

DEMOCRACY is in the balance (Bishop James Jones, The Yorkshire Post, March 9). Theresa May must stand her ground or we will be at the mercy of the EU for the rest of our lives.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

CANON Michael Storey argues that although the number of people voting to leave the EU was 52 per cent of those voting, it was only 37 per cent of the total electorate and therefore is not a legitimate mandate.

On that basis no government in modern times has had a legitimate mandate, as no election has ever been won by a majority of the electorate, with the exception of the National Government of 1931 when the Conservatives and Liberals stood as a coalition.

From: Glyn Gibson, Doncaster.

I SEE Canon Storey quoting only 37 per cent voted ‘out’. The region in which he lives and preaches voted 57 per cent in favour of Brexit. He fails to mention this as it does not fit his agenda. I can’t imagine why a priest favours so corrupt an organisation as the EU has become.

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

THOSE MPs who cannot accept the will of the people should move on and let individuals who will represent them take their place – or will ‘they’ tough it out until they are kicked out at the next election? Unlike the EU barons who no one can remove.