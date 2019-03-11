Why screening is key in the fight against breast cancer – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mia Rosenblatt, Assistant Director of Policy and Campaigns, Breast Cancer Now.

IT’S extremely worrying to hear that just two thirds (69 per cent) of women in Rotherham attended their routine breast screening appointment last year.

Breast screening appointments are vital to the health of women, according to campaigners.

The NHS Breast Screening Programme is vital in ensuring breast cancer is detected at early, more treatable stages – preventing around 1,300 deaths from breast cancer each year.

While screening comes with some risks to be aware of, we encourage all Rotherham women to attend their screening appointments when invited, and to discuss any concerns they may have with their doctor.

More than 200 women in Rotherham are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and around 50 sadly die from the disease each year.

If we are to ensure that by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live and live well, we need to do everything we can to detect more cases earlier.

It’s essential that NHS England’s landmark review of screening programmes provides clear recommendations to significantly improve attendance across the country.

We look to the Government to ensure these recommendations will be put in place – and be supported with adequate resource.