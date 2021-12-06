Why the cities and towns of Yorkshire should be partners, not rivals - The Yorkshire Post says

It is counter-productive for towns and cities to compete with each other for new investment, when much greater gains can be achieved by keeping the big picture of transforming the entire northern economy at the forefront of everybody’s thoughts.

The merits of doing so are illustrated once again by today’s report by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership offering conclusive proof that towns looking to boost their fortunes are helped, and not hindered, by fostering close links to nearby cities.

This both increases productivity and gives the residents of towns access to better-paid jobs. But if this is to happen effectively, it is vital that the Government makes good on its pledges to increase investment in the north, particularly on transport.

The skyline of Leeds

The example of Goole, cited by the partnership, demonstrates this. Despite being close to major centres of employment, poor public transport links make it difficult for its residents to reach them.

And if other towns in Yorkshire are to take advantage of similar proximity to cities, that means being able to get to work quickly. For our region, this bolsters the case for the planned £2bn West Yorkshire mass transit system, and makes rapid improvement of trans-Pennine rail links imperative.

Far from being rivals, the towns and cities of our region are partners who have much to offer each other and are more than willing to do so.

Goole's High Street