Why Yorkshire's farm shops deserve their success this Christmas - The Yorkshire Post says

One of the greatest, and most welcome, success stories of recent years has been the boom in farm shops.

All over Yorkshire, shoppers are increasingly discovering the wonderful food being produced close to them. Its matchless quality, traceability and sustainability have been its selling points.

And in supporting farm shops, customers are helping to keep farmers and artisan producers in business, which is terrific news.

The popularity of farm shops is underlined by today’s survey by insurer NFU Mutual, which finds shoppers flocking to them this Christmas, both for the great food they offer and their friendly service.

Long may this continue. Farm shops deserve to be celebrated as well as supported. They help local economies and the environment too, by reducing food miles.

And they do us all a service by forging closer connections between agriculture and consumers, increasing understanding of what a magnificent and essential job farmers do.

