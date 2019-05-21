Yorkshire’s blooming good garden at Chelsea Flower Show - The Yorkshire Post says

Welcome to Yorkshire has endured a difficult few months following the scandal-hit departure of former chief executive Sir Gary Verity and the ongoing investigations into expense claims by senior managers, but those involved with the tourist agency will have a spring in their step after the launch of their most ambitious Chelsea Flower Show entry to date.

Designer Mark Gregory has created a canal with working lock gates to celebrate Yorkshire’s waterways and industrial heritage; with the garden officially launched with the performance of a specially-written poem by Barnsley’s Ian McMillan.

Chelsea offers a chance to showcase Yorkshire to a national and global audience and encourage more visitors to this region – the raison d’être of Welcome to Yorkshire. While there are still serious questions for the organisation to answer over the events of the past, those involved will hope the Flower Show marks the turning of a new leaf.