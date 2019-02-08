YP Letters: Absurd HS2 is no benefit to the North

From: Elizabeth Hall, Aston, Sheffield.

PETE Waterman’s comments are absurd (The Yorkshire Post, February 2). The high speed train may not even go into Sheffield, one of our largest cities in the North.

It doesn’t even have an electrified line. The cost is escalating, while our railway needs a thorough overhaul, with new stock, better management and the country fully electrified.

Re-nationalisation is the only way to get it all working together. HS2 is ploughing through beautiful villages and places of natural beauty, with no care for its residents.

The North will not benefit from this monstrosity. It is merely a means of people in the South moving out for cheaper accommodation, but getting quicker transport to work in the capital. I do not envisage people travelling from London to work in the North! Once again the Government misleads us.

From: AH Roberts, Harrogate.

TORY Minister Robert Jenrick (The Yorkshire Post, January 30) says ‘One Yorkshire’ is not a “functioning economic geography” while metro mayor Dan Jarvis claims that, with Government support, as much as £30bn could be added to the region’s economy.

What is really needed is for Northern MPs of all parties to get their act together and push hard for essential major developments in the north of England generally. It is a disgrace that this has not happened before now.

Some years ago, an under-graduate’s final year dissertation, based on peer-reviewed publications, concluded that improved land links favoured the much stronger of two connected regional economies.

On such grounds, Northern MPs should be arguing for large connectivity developments in the north of England to enlarge its economy before the HS2 rail project is completed and Greater London sucks in most of the added economic activity.

Banks push away custom

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

I AGREE wholeheartedly with Karl Sheridan (The Yorkshire Post, January 30) regarding bank closures. The banks say this it is due to a decline in the number of branch customers with more using the internet, but in my experience banks appear to be positively trying to drive branch customers away.

In a local branch of Barclays which I use frequently, I find that some of the staff are positively rude if you still want to use counter service. If you want to pay a cheque or cash into your account, they will invariably try to redirect you to one of the paying-in machines.

If you actually get to the counter, they will suggest that you use an alternative method.

I make a regular monthly payment on one of my credit cards by cheque at the counter of this branch, but the amount varies depending upon what is outstanding, and how much money I have available that month.

However each time the cashier asks me to set up a direct debit (which could only be for a fixed amount), use internet banking or a mobile phone app.

I get the impression that I’m being made to feel thick – or stupid – for still wanting to use counter service.

Missing out on wealth

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

WHATEVER the outcome of the present political events in Venezuela, it remains the situation that the South American countries together have a substantial wealth of oil, copper, silver and gold.

They have sufficient resources between them to keep their populations in reasonable comfort without the need for emigration.

The current dispute is, in some respect, one between Western countries and Third World governments as to who is entitled to the benefit from this wealth, and the indigenous people come a poor third in this contest.

It is unfortunate that politicians in Western countries see no injustice in this situation.

The only trade where ordinary people appear to be able to participate is the trade in cocaine.

This situation is no way to deal with either the drugs problem or the migration crisis.

Patients who hog A&E

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

GOOD to read (Jayne Dowle, The Yorkshire Post, February 3) that GPs are to get more funding to provide extra hours Unfortunately this does not address the unnecessary visits by some patients to their local A&E. This remains a seemingly unsolvable problem that no amount of extra funding can solve. You can’t buy common sense and consideration.

Keep paths clear of ice

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

WE constantly hear about the need, rightly, to get people out of their cars. And weather forecasters today now talk about icy pavements as well as icy roads. So why doesn’t the Government give local authorities more to spend on ridding paths of snow and ice?

Prison puzzle

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

WHERE does one draw the line between punishment and attempts to reform the offender? It is a conundrum which I have never been able to get a grip on.

Police on beat

From: V Laws, Yafforth, Northallerton.

I FULLY endorse the letter (The Yorkshire Post, January 30) from Peter Hyde of Driffield. Employ no police commissioners and put extra police on the beat.