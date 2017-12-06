YP Letters: Accident waiting to happen with no hard shoulder

From: Graham Donaldson, Leeds.

AN accident on the M1 between junctions 40 and 41 last month was a prime example of why having no hard shoulder is extremely dangerous.

A broken down car was hit very hard from the rear by another bigger car, closing two lanes.

Had the hard shoulder been there, this would have been avoidable. How can the so-called experts say ‘if you break down get to one of the refuge areas’? If you break down, you break down.There is no ‘I think I’ll break down next to the refuge’.

The occupants were very lucky this time – next time it could be a young family with a mum trying to get children out of the broken down car to safety.

Every day there are accidents on the so-called smart motorways (M1/M62). The amount of collisions has increased significantly since this so-called smart technology was introduced.

It’s about time officials saw sense and maintained a hard shoulder whenever possible throughout the day and night.