YP Letters: Act now to halt erosion of environment by modern farms

From: Martyn L Scargill, Chantry Meadows, Kilham.

WHY does the Government never take action on the things that really matter? The safeguarding of our precious countryside and its flora and fauna is one of these. It is imperative that this dreadful diminution in bird numbers be halted and reversed.

If these truly disheartening losses had taken place from Roman times, or even from 1900, this would be upsetting enough, but such gloomy falls in a handful of years is more than catastrophic; at this rate there will soon be nothing left.

It proves that modern disgraceful and mindless farming practices need to be dealt with. They cannot and must not be allowed to continue in this appalling manner.

There is a complete lack of mixed farming in favour of dismal mono-culture and endless barley deserts. We are often told that many farmers are doing more to protect the woodlands and hedgerows. Some are indeed trying to help, and one does see more bird boxes but, on the whole, there does not appear to be much happening, particularly in the East Riding. Perhaps it is optional for farmers instead of being obligatory. Much of the land is now very degraded and featureless.

Many more copses, hedgerow trees and thousands of miles of hedges need to be planted. They protect farmland from winds and soil erosion as well as making the landscape beautiful and providing a haven for endless species of birds, other creatures and wild flowers, to say nothing of the benefits for bees. The few hedges that we do have are hacked to pieces every year by huge machines.

What chance has our green and pleasant land when both farmers and builders seem to be hell bent on wrecking what remains of it, aided and abetted by the deranged and misguided reasonings of the politicians and bureaucracy?

Authorities are so depressingly short-sighted in their endless quest for material gain that they fail to notice what is happening to the land. They must realise that if nature is destroyed, man shall soon follow.

From: Pam Ward, Darwin Road, Bridlington.

IS the NFU losing its tight grip on Westminster? Michael Gove, it would seem, is steering towards higher environmental and animal welfare standards, which has to be a good move for all concerned. The public will then have a choice of buying the best or buying what could turn out to be sub-standard goods from abroad.