YP Letters: Ageing population grew up in real austerity

From: L Macdonald , Wooldale, Holmfirth.

I AM in complete agreement with C J Ball (The Yorkshire Post, May 17). As one of the ageing population, I am fed up of hearing moans and being blamed for everything from Brexit to the lack of housing, hospital beds, schools and austerity.

No one has said that the real reason we are an ageing population is because we had real austerity all of our young lives, and I don’t remember anyone moaning.

My parents were in their 40s when I came along in 1931, and I remember Dad speaking about the hardships of the 20s.

As far as I recall, it was real austerity right through the 1930s and 40s but no one complained – we were all in the same boat in the mining village where I was born.

Our house was warm and cosy, sparkling clean and full of love. Mum was a fabulous cook and meals were made from scratch with fresh ingredients, no artificial colours, flavourings or sweeteners. Housework was labour intensive, with no mod-cons.

In spite of all this, I had a fabulous childhood.

If it was wet or too cold, we had books, board games, jigsaws and card games, so we were never bored and we were very healthy. That is why we are an ageing population.