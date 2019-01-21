YP Letters: Anna Soubry should not expect much sympathy over Brexit insults

From: David Schofield, Highfield Drive, Garforth.

HAVING read Bill Carmichael’s column (The Yorkshire Post, January 11) regarding the haranguing of Anna Soubry, and then the recent letter from Mike O’Callaghan (The Yorkshire Post, January 15) regarding the growing number of younger generation “snowflakes”, it seems to me that we now have a new group of people which I would call the “Poor Me” movement.

The reputation of the Government and Parliament is on the line over Brexit.

In the case of Anna Soubry, she suffered verbal abuse by a group of people with differing political opinions. I was a serving police officer for 30 years, and I can assure her that being called a “Nazi” was one of the kinder insults aimed at me.

Of course verbal abuse is something that police, hospital staff, traffic wardens etc are subjected to almost daily but, like true professionals, they just get on with the job.

I suggest Ms Soubry gets back to doing what she does best, i.e. betraying the British electorate, instead of trying to persuade everyone to feel sorry for her.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WHILE I can, in no way, condone abuse of MPs, it is very frustrating when those same MPs defy the will of the electorate and vote in such a manner that makes it difficult for us not to remain tied to the EU. Is there a case for de-selection at the next election?

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

THERESA May is in an impossible position and this country is now in complete political disarray. It looks as if Jeremy Corbyn will have an easy ride if there is to be a second referendum or another election.

From: Ross Taggart, Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees.

EVERY cloud having a silver lining, I believe that that the recently concocted word ‘Brexit’ will become a very useful and widely used metaphor for any situation arising from abject incompetence that, in turn, has the potential for dire consequences.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

WHY would Jeremy Corbyn want Britain to reject the no-deal option when it is the one weapon which we have left against the EU?

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

A DEAL could be done smoothly with a little goodwill on all sides.