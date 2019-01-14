YP Letters: Anti-Brexit MPs want to deny greatest democratic vote in our history

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

Parliament seems to have passed a motion of no confidence in the electorate. A Government of National Unity seems to be in the offing, a getting together of told-you-so MPs from across the House of Commons who want to deny the greatest democratic vote in our history.

What’s the solution now that Parliament has proven that its sovereignty means not even the voters, let alone the executive, get a look in? In the tectonic plate-shift of politics today the larger question seems to be can a sovereign state leave the United States of Europe without violence done to democracy?

Perhaps it is time for a General Election, when this could be finally sorted, with candidates actually saying whether or not they support their own manifestos. Then the people can tell politicians what they really think of them. Even then, though, the record numbers of voters in history will never be repeated, as votes, and voters, are worthless now.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

LISTENING to MPs in Parliament doing everything they can to stop us leaving without a Brexit deal, it seems that all they go on about is the supposed calamities that will ensue.

They tell us nothing about how good it will be if we remain in this utopia that is the EU – the one that all the migrants are doing their damnedest to pass through to get to the UK – or how it will improve our lot.

The reason for this, I suspect, is that they know there is nothing to commend in an undemocratic organisation that is already starting to fall apart at the seams.

Their reasons for remaining would appear to be purely personal, as most of them must be aware that should we leave without a deal they could at some point be tasked with actually earning their wages by running a country.

From: Robert Dring, Saltburn.

AS MPs seek stardom in the Brexit pantomime, they’d do well to remember that only 30 of them won more than 52 per cent of votes cast in their constituency at the last General Election.

From: Keith Wigglesworth, Highburton, Huddersfield.

WHILE reading the article on the Yorkshire historic dictionary (The Yorkshire Post, January 10), the word ‘lickspittle’ slipped into my consciousness. This word remained in my mind until I realised that it accurately describes so many of our current crop of MPs.