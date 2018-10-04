YP Letters: Anti-EU rant fails to improve nature of debate over Brexit

From: Dennis Richards OBE, Victoria Road, Harrogate.

IN normal circumstances I would not reply, or even read, the kind of anti-EU rant written in the insulting tone used by Neil McNicholas (The Yorkshire Post, October 1).

Neil McNicholas: Why Britain should walk away from EU con

It was the astonishing information heading the article that he is a parish priest. His polemic is littered with “Remoaner” and other such derogatory language.

He would be well-advised to read the views of the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, who says “the nature of the language of debate demonstrates clearly that the referendum... gave sanction to rhetoric and abuse that many of us thought belonged to other times and other places”. The Church, he says, must “contribute to improving the nature of the discourse”. Father McNicholas take note.

From: T H Knight, Kirk Smeaton.

WHILE I agree with most of the comments made by Neil McNicholas, the original referendum was indeed held by the Labour government of Harold Wilson on June 5, 1975. It did note vote to take us into the Common Market, it voted for us to remain in.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

ONCE again, with MPs clucking like headless chickens over the Brexit issue, is it not time for them to put their political differences aside and sort out the best deal with the EU and for Great Britain?

If the EU don’t like it, then it is their loss, not ours. This is not the fault of Theresa May as if this fails, the blame will not be on her but MPs for not co-operating.

The referendum was voted by people of all political beliefs.

From: Dai Woosnam, Grimsby.

SOME of us can see through Jeremy Hunt and his pathetic attempt to put down an early marker to become our next PM (The Yorkshire Post, October 1).

It is astonishing to consider that, in 2016, he voted to Remain. in what he now tells us, was a prison not unlike the Soviet Union.

How dare Jeremy Hunt have voted Remain when, all the time, he had considered the EU to be a prison camp? How dare he?

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

PAINFUL, difficult and expensive it might be, but this is the very last chance we have of ever getting out of the United States of Europe.