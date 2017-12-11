YP Letters: Are the dog-walkers profiting at our expense?

From: Ivan Kovacks, Leeds.

I’ve just got back from one of my regular walks and some of the things I saw got me thinking.

I always try to get regular walks in as often as possible and think we are so lucky to have so many great open parks in Leeds to walk in. They look good all through the year, and are well tended despite all the cutbacks.

As such, I am very happy to pay my council tax and see some of it go to the parks department and the good works they do for Leeds.

It is a pleasure to see many families out and new parents taking their youngsters for a play in the parks as opposed to sitting them at home in front of a TV.

However, I’ve just seen three professional dog-walkers in Farnley Park. Whilst they all kept the dogs under control and tidied up the mess, I thought I’m paying for this park and its upkeep and these people are making a profit on the back of my council tax.

One wonders if dog walkers should have a permit to work in public parks that others pay for, and should these permits be paid for?