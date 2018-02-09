YP Letters: Baby boomers are still contributing to UK

From: Christine Sheriff, Halifax.

I MUST say I disagree very strongly with David Finch (The Yorkshire Post, February 5) as regard to his view that so called ‘baby boomers’ take out more than they put into the welfare system.

We, as a generation, are, on the whole, a hard-working group of people who have paid into the welfare system and who are still paying tax on our pensions, even now.

There are a number of us who look after our grandchildren unpaid – we do it through love and to help our children to pay into the welfare system themselves and have a decent standard of living. Most of us feel privileged to do so.

From: Peter Brooke, Sleningford Rise, Bingley.

I AM beside myself with excitement!

I have been advised of my coming year’s pension entitlement, always welcome however meagre.

However I am also advised that as I will be 80 in August this year I will receive an extra amount of 25p per week in addition, bliss!

I am at a loss to decide what to spend this on, have your readers any ideas?