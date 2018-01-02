YP Letters: Banking on a way to cure loneliness

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

THE incessant race by the banks and building societies to leave our high streets is not unexpected.

The reasons for the closures have, in the part, been well rehearsed and documented in changing customer habits, with more and more customers choosing to bank digitally and via their mobile phones, hence a reduction of customers visiting branches in recent years.

What is so particularly blindingly obvious is the attempt to “pull the wool” over our eyes, especially on those of us who like to visit our own local branches

For some, a conversation with a bank official can stave off the curse of loneliness that can be caused to an ever increasing and huge number of people living alone. This has most often been forced on those left widowed through no fault of their own and who miss the company of their departed loved one.

The recent statement from a spokeswoman for Lloyds is particularly insensitive, with the assertion that “branches remain a key part of the service we offer to customers and we continue to make significant investment in revitalising our network shaping it to their needs”. A classic case of “humbug”.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I ONCE again read of an attack on an ATM and wonder why we do not have enough police cover in country areas.

Should this happen down south, there would have been an uproar and an increase in police patrols.

Country forces have been deprived of police protection in the cause of saving money. It is false economy as the cost to the public has increased at an equal level to the savings.

I was a rural bobby myself in the days when such people existed and had a call been received that an ATM was under attack. I, and my fellow local beat men, would have turned out in an attempt to foil the attack as we gave 24-hour cover even when off duty.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IT’S not just bank closures that need to be addressed as MP Caroline Flint recently highlighted in your columns – the loss of cashpoints, especially those where money and cash can be paid in, is proving to be just as troubling.

Race to cut emissions

From: R Firth, Campsall.

ANDREW Crossland, in his article on the relative achievements of wind energy versus coal-generated energy (The Yorkshire Post, December 28), is merely confirming what those of us, with a genuine interest in the UK’s energy production, knew would be the only likely outcome when carbon emission targets were put before a secure and well balanced energy supply working towards lowering emissions.

We do need to look at ways to reduce our carbon emissions, but sensibly, and not just to meet ridiculously high and short-term targets. If we are ever to get a meaningful Northern Powerhouse we will need a reliable, secure and reasonably priced supply of energy which wind and solar sources will never be able to provide without the constant reliance on the likes of Drax.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

IT does not make sense, we’ve produce the greenest power in 2017, yet they still want to go ahead with fracking. Can’t have it both ways, get rid of fracking now for the cleaner alternative green power which has proven itself to have worked.

Naturally better idea

From: Nigel Bywater, Morley.

What a really positive principle, namely Leeds City Council’s ‘natural-first’ approach when trying to alleviate flooding from the River Aire.

Planting more trees in the Kirkstall corridor and the South Bank area will make it a better place to live. The same policy should be applied in other areas. Reducing noise from traffic, planting evergreen trees that retain their leaves would be an ideal solution, also helping to increase wildlife.

We have seen an alarming decline in some animals and especially in birds.

Let’s plant more trees in order to help climate change, and indeed to improve our own health. There has been research that shows people live healthier and happier lives when they live in a tree-lined street.

Cut speed and air pollution

From: Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe Moor Road, Radcliffe.

AS the Government works towards introducing strict limits on polluting cars, it should first be introducing strict limits on speed.

Excessive and inappropriate speed causes serious injury and death, and heartbreak that can lead to alcohol/drug addiction and even suicide. From victims to emergency services, it causes stress, or even Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and wastes precious resources.

In short, planet Earth – our home – cannot cope with excessive speed.

Pension off the older MPs

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds

ALTHOUGH regular calls are made for voting age to be reduced, when will anyone demand a ‘default’ retiring age for MPs? I could name quite a few who are well past their ‘sell-by date’ and, quite frankly, are wasting the time of both their constituents and Parliament.

Once in their late 60s, it ought to be against the rules to stand for re-election to allow younger members to have a go.