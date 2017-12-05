YP Letters: Banks need a presence in real world

From: Mile Lacey, Elloughton.

THE banks, and other organisations, are continually screaming at us to ‘go online’. When people do that, they then complain that there are insufficient customers using the bank’s branches, so they are being closed.

Look at HSBC as one example. They closed their branches in North Cave, South Cave and Brough. The answer from them is ‘go online’ or go to Priory Park, Hessle.

The problem doesn’t just affect the elderly. It must present serious problems for local shopkeepers when it comes to banking their takings.

Banking is a vital service for all communities. If the banks want to close down their branch offices, then the ‘Big Five’, or whatever they now are, should be required to maintain a single joint bank in any such locations for the benefit of those who cannot go online, or cannot get to the nearest branch miles away from where they live or work.

Support for deaf needed

From: Mrs MW Whitaker, Harswell.

A FRESH hazard has arisen for the deaf. Near the date of my flu jab I asked to be texted the date, as I can’t hear speech on my mobile, and my son tells me messages left on the answerphone when he returns from work.

However the nurse left no messages on the answerphone “in case others might read it” and was forbidden to text in case others read it. I had to repeat all to her in my own voice. She had “banged on the door several times” and was not pleased at having to make a second journey.

It is high time the deaf were put on a register of some kind and given a big illuminated ear to stick on the house like a burglar alarm. Please, please boffins invent something soon as I am not eligible for a hearing dog.

Caring with no drama

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

I WRITE with regard case of the plastic reindeer head in a shopping mall which prompted a six year old boy to ask his mother “Did Santa kill his reindeer?” The mother’s reaction was to complain and the head was taken down.

In comparison, I recollect 65 years ago in a gym lesson at school, under supervision, a young nine-year-old falling over playing the game of Monkeys Paradise. When he burst out crying, the master called him over, looked him up and down to see that no physical damage was done, then said: “Did I give you permission to cry?” “No Sir,” replied the boy. “Then don’t cry until I give you permission,” said the master.

The boy stopped crying and ran back to his group and rejoined in the playing.

In both cases, there were probably two very caring adults but one knew how to resolve a problem with no fuss and drama.

I know which adult I would prefer to look after my child.

From: Mr SD Lindley, Carlton, Barnsley.

SOME 60 odd years ago, us 12 and 13-year-old lads took car numbers, today the same age group take the cars. Progress or what?

Loneliness not the worst

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

IT’S not often that I take issue with Ruthven Urquhart whose all too infrequent contributions are usually characterised by either gentle humour or compassion.

However, his citation attributed to Mother Teresa that “the world’s greatest disease was not Aids or cancer or anything similar – it is loneliness” (The Yorkshire Post, December I) suggests that the sainted lady was not the repository of wisdom she was cracked up to be.

Try telling that to someone who has just been diagnosed with cancer or HIV.

Hard to understand

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

BRIAN Sheridan rightly asks whether the “foreign accents” problem includes UK ones (The Yorkshire Post, December 1).

Some years back, I received a phone call from a Leeds-based client, ringing from his native Glasgow. As well as the accent, the problem was made more complex by his having enjoyed a lengthy lunch. We weren’t getting very far. I tactfully put this down to a bad line and suggested that, if I rang ahead, he might like to visit our nearby Glasgow branch for a face-to-face chat.

He agreed; I rang Glasgow, explained and apologised with “I could hardly tell a word he was saying”. Glasgow responded with “dinnae worry hen, sometimes neither can we”. He didn’t turn up and we learned later that he had nodded off!

Predictable rail failure

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

NOW Virgin can’t make the East Coast Main Line pay, as many forecast, the Department for Transport should have listened to us in the first place (The Yorkshire Post, November 30). Will they, or anybody else, just stop and think for once?

No reason to block Trump

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

WHY on earth should we not invite Donald Trump for a state visit here? After all, we are at loggerheads with most of Europe and have disagreements with the leaders of Scotland and Ireland closer to home. There is no question of any of these leaders being barred.