YP Letters: Boris Johnson does a good job of hiding intelligence

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

TOM Richmond is right to slate Ministers for their indaquate support for Theresa May (The Yorkshire Post, March 24). While I am not a fan of Theresa May, the Prime Minister acted rightly. British citizens’ lives were put at serious risk.

I wonder if there is any point to some of her Ministers. Boris Johnson coupled crass remarks about President Putin with shameless incomptence. It’s not only the nerve gas attack.

Remember Johnson’s comment that the EU could “go whistle” for a leaving payment from Britain?

It contrasts oddly with his silent acquiescence in the draft agreement that involves substantial payments to that same EU.

His false assertion that Nazanin Ratcliffe was “training journalists” in Iran almost certainly led to her prolonged detention in an Iranian jail. He couldn’t have looked at his brief. Her family campaign for her release, hindered by “our” Foreign Secretary.

Boris Johnson is supposed to be highly intelligent. Well, he certainly does a good job of hiding it. What a shambles.