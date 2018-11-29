YP Letters: Brexit deal that satisfies no-one leaves us half-in and half-out

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

SO now we know what Theresa May’s negotiations look like.

A foggy outlook with no clear sight of being in or out. From becoming leader of the Conservatives, this Remain-supporting PM has had no intention of letting the British people have a clear-cut exit.

The appointments of Philip Hammond as Chancellor with no intention of releasing money in case of no deal, and Olly Robbins as Brexit advisor, set the scene for her half-in, half-out, half-baked ideas.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

THERESA May is clearly totally beleaguered. As she appealed over the heads of politicians to the people to support her deal, her voice had risen two tones as the strain begins to show.

However, if the people have any sense, they, too, will reject the deal – bring on the People’s Vote! What Mrs May’s deal gives us is clearly an outcome significantly inferior to what we have at present.

In short, a whole lot of time and angst can be avoided by dumping the Brexit project.

From: Andrew Dennis, Chair, Ukip Harrogate & Knaresborough.

I BELIEVE the EU is an organisation that needs severely pruning, and yet it continues to create the persona of a nation state with a High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and the ever-developing armed forces.

The UK needs to leave the EU as planned on March 29, 2019, as an independent country, not an acolyte with no say over its own laws, borders, defence, and not paying an entry fee into an exclusive club with little or no apparent benefit.

From: Mary Steele, Deerlands Avenue, Sheffield.

THOSE MPs going against the majority wish of their constituents should remember it was Tony Benn who once said: “It’s not for MPs to give away the powers lent to them by the people. They don’t belong to them, they belong to the electorate.”

From: Brian Sheridan, Sheffield.

FROM time to time, some of your Tory letter-writers have berated politicians for their alleged lack of management know-how due to never having had to run a business; the inference being that the country would be better off in the hands of executives. Has it not occurred to them that if business leaders had their way we would not be leaving the EU?